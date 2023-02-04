Instagram has launched a special filter for the upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa. This filter has funky goggles with tiger eyes and it is not the only thing that is cool about this filter. A cute pug named Casper will appear when you nod your head and give you a comment on how you look with the filter on and it will be related to the context of the film in some way. The filter is fun and easy to use and is already trending all over the social media.

To people’s interest, while launching the filter on his personal Instagram account, Anupam Kher announced that he would be giving away 2 free tickets to the Shiv Shastri Balboa movie to lucky winners who post their pictures and reels using the filter on their social media.

Don’t forget to tag Anupam Kher (@anupamkher) on Instagram to stand a chance of winning 2 tickets to Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan , Starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, Presented by UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd — Kishore Varieth, Anupam Kher Studios and Tarun Rathi, Producer: Kishore Varieth, Executive Producer: Ashutosh Bajpay

The hype is real! Watch Shiv Shastri Balboa in your nearby theatres from 10th February.

