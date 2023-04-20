Veteran star Jagapathi Babu, a massive star in the Southern film industry, makes his debut in the North with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he plays the main antagonist. And in an exclusive interview with Firspost, he spoke about his journey of 34 years (and counting), working with Salman Kha, and then with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

On what draws him to a script after working for 34 years

Each film differs, sometimes it’s the director, sometimes it’s the story, sometimes it’s the characterization, and sometimes it’s the producers so there are many factors that are attached. There are few directors in whose cases I don’t even listen to the story, I just ask them to tell me the dates because they have so much responsibility of taking care of me.

On what he liked about his character in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

What won’t I like? (Smiles). He’s the main antagonist and it’s a good thing to work with Salman Khan. He’s the USP of the film and everyone knows that, and we also have Pooja Hegde and Farhad so there’s nothing to say no or think about it twice. It’s like a dream come true because there was an article in Deccan Chronicle that came out in 2016 that said I want to work with Salman Khan.

On his prep for the roles

There’s no prep. I’m a completely director’s actor and not a method actor. When the director is good, you can see it in his eyes what he wants, he doesn’t have to say it.

On difference between working in South and the Hindi film industry

This film was vey cool, smooth and comfortable so that’s the only difference I could see. There’s no time pressure or money pressure or anything as such, it was like ‘Take your time, do it, no hurry.’

On Salaar with Prabhas

Salaar is going to be huge, thanks to Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, it’s a huge film and coming out very well. I’m very excited about all the films I’m doing as all of them are huge. They all are really really big and I’m getting richer by the experience.

