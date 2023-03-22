The bubbly actress of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, who has featured in Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Atrangi Re, is set to surprise the audience with her never-seen-before portrayal in the upcoming mystery-thriller Gaslight, which is set to premiere on 31st March on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watching Sara in an all-new avatar seems to be a happy surprise for movie lovers. Director of Gaslight, Pavan Kirpalani said that he “saw something in Kedarnath that really fascinated” him and after that he offered him the character.

Talking to Firstpost, when the filmmaker was asked whether Sara was the first choice for the film, Pavan replied, “Yes, she was! And when I finish writing the script and after Bhoot Police, I worked with the same producers. I told them I have this script that I have written and they liked it and they asked me who I would like and the first person I said was Sara.”

Calling her an intelligent actor, he added, “Watching her stuff I felt like she has this innate sense of craft. She’s a very intelligent woman and intelligent actor. I saw that in her. I saw something in Kedarnath that really fascinated me and I needed to cast someone in this role who was fresh and I wanted to cast against the grain, against the type cast, not go with someone that you would expect, like not go with like the usual kind of suspects when you have right kind of a psychological thriller. So I really wanted to find someone who had no baggage with this genre. So it certainly becomes fresh and becomes unique and the audience is also taken in by this shift in the actor’s performance.”

Gaslight, which also features Chitrangda Singh, Vikrant Massey and Rahul Dev in prominent roles, is produced under the banners of Tips Industries and 12th Street Entertainment.

