Ayesha Jhulka, the star of classics like Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, was recently seen in Happy Family: Conditions Apply. It’s getting rave reviews ever since it has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress got candid on a lot of things, right from working on this show to working in the 90s to working with Raj Babbar again.

On working in ensemble shows like Hush Hush and Happy Family

It’s always exciting. It’s always a pleasure working with senior people And even newcomers.

On the atmosphere on the sets of the show

It was very fun and frothy. We were a happy family on set and we were a happy family off set. With Astish Kapadia and JD around, you can’t be short of any fun.

On Aatish and JD’s understanding of comedy and humor

They have a great understanding of writing, because they observe very very closely, observe incidents, and I think they remember to incorporate all these things into their shows from reality. They both make a perfect perfect wonderful combination.

On evolution of content from 90s

There has been a huge change. As times evolve, we change, things change around us. I am very happy that things are now moving towards reality. The audiences have changed, their mindsets have changed, they are accepting this evolution, this new change. It’s a great time for us actors too because the more we get to perform real cinema, the authenticity changes and that’s very satisfying.

On working with Raj Babbar again as they have worked together in films like Aulaad Ke Dushman and Censor

I somehow got along with Raj ji even then. Then be met each other on the sets and I felt the connection was never lost, it was kind of reconnect. If I’m not wrong, he’s trying comedy for the first time I guess. He has always been a good actor and a wonderful, wonderful human being. He molds himself very comfortably into any character, and I think he’s the funniest in the show.

On the cult of Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

The fact that both the movies are remembered even today is the biggest joy. Back then I never thought that both of these would become cult films, but I’m so honoured to be a part of these films because such films are not made everyday. These are films that will never be forgotten.

