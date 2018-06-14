You are here:

Ewan McGregor to star in Warner Bros' film adaptation of Stephen King's novel Doctor Sleep

Jun,14 2018 10:39:52 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Ewan McGregor is all set to star in Warner Bros' film adaptation of Stephen King novel Doctor Sleep.

Published in 2013, Doctor Sleep is the sequel to King's The Shining, which was adapted in 1977 by Stanley Kubrick for a film by the same name starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

Ewan McGregor/Image from Twitter.

The new film, to be directed by Mike Flanagan, will feature the 47-year-old McGregor as Danny Torrance, the grown-up son of Nicholson, who in the original movie, had psychic powers and watched his dad descend into a murderous rage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Flanagan had previously directed another one of King's adaptations, Gerald's Game for Netflix. His producing partner, Trevor Macy, is producing the new project along with Jon Berg of Vertigo Entertainment.

The story follows Danny who is an angry alcoholic dealing with his re-emerging psychic powers by working in a hospice where he helps dying patients and earns the nickname 'Dr Sleep'.

Into his life enters Abra Stone, a little girl with psychic abilities of her own, and Torrance finds himself caught up in a battle with a group of murderous kidnappers that want her essence.

Danny Lloyd had portrayed a young Danny Torrance in Kubrick's film.

McGregor will also be seen in Disney's Christopher Robin, the adaptation of Winnie the Pooh.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 10:39 AM

