Doctor Sleep, upcoming sequel of iconic film The Shining, set to release on 24 January 2020

The release date of The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep has been set for 24 January, 2020, Warner Bros announced.

The film has been developed from Stephen King's 2013 horror novel of the same, a sequel to the iconic 1977 story The Shining, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mike Flanagan is directing the movie, which follows an adult Danny Torrance, who is battling alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of what happened to him as a child in the haunted Overlook Hotel in Colorado.

The 1980 original movie, also presented by Warner Bros, starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd and Scatman Crothers. Nicholson starred as Jack Torrance, a writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado during its off season. Duvall played his wife Wendy and Lloyd played his son Danny.

The studio has postponed the release of Mark Wahlberg-starrer The Six Billion Dollar Man from 31 May, 2019 to 5 June, 2020.

The release of Godzilla 2 has been moved to 31 May, instead of 22 March of 2019.

2018's film Crazy Rich Asians has been preponed by two days to 15 August.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 12:48 PM