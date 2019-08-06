Event Horizon series in development at Amazon with Adam Wingard reportedly set to helm the project

Amazon and Paramount Television are developing a series adaptation of the 1997 sci-fi horror film, Event Horizon, reports Variety.

Not many details about casting, production timelines, or general story of the show are revealed yet. However, the report adds filmmaker Adam Wingard, whose credits include The Guest, You’re Next, Blair Witch reboot, upcoming Godzilla and Kong, is set to executive produce and direct the potential series.

Event Horizon was a blend of science-fiction and horror, that follows a rescue mission of a spaceship named Lewis and Clark. Midway through their mission, the crew discovers a long-lost starship which went missing seven years ago. The lost ship, named Event Horizon, has an experimental gravity drive that generates a black hole which creates a new portal. When the crew boards on the ship, they find the crew members of Event Horizon massacred. Continuing with their rescue mission, the crew begin to experience disturbing visions tied to their own fears. The original film was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and starred Lawrence Fishburne, Sam Neill, and Jason Isaacs.

Neill referenced the movie this past April when the first-ever photo of a black hole began circulating.

The movie was received poorly during its release, making $26.6 million in its theatrical run. However, over the years, it has managed to achieve a cult status.

Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin, who produced the film, will executive produce with Wingard and Jeremy Platt.

Paramount TV produces Jack Ryan for Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform. The series has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second-season premiere. Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it was developing another title from 1997 into series, I Know What You Did Last Summer. In their recent acquisitions, Amazon is already turning Lord of the Rings, one of the most beloved fantasy stories of all time, into a web series of its own.

