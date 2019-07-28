Jack Ryan Season 2 teaser: John Krasinski returns as CIA agent as action moves to South America

Amazon Prime has released an action-packed teaser trailer for season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The teaser features John Krasinski reprise his titular role of CIA analyst who quits his desk job for the field to track down a dangerous terrorist. Based on characters created by Clancy for his 'Ryanverse', the Amazon series was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

Season 2 of the series will see Ryan confront the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. Though there’s absolutely zero dialogue explaining the circumstances of Jack’s latest mission, the teaser is full of action hallmarks like car-chases, machine guns, grenades and explosions. According to the logline of season 2, Ryan investigates a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. His discoveries threaten to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy which leads him on a global mission spanning the United States, the UK and Russia.

Check out the teaser here

You asked (a lot), we answered. Watch the official teaser for #JackRyan Season 2 now. pic.twitter.com/yrTKX1OPda — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) July 27, 2019

Jack Ryan, which has already been renewed for a third season has new additions to its cast, with Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as agent Harriet “Harry” Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as CIA field officer Mike November, both of whom appear in the teaser.

Earlier while commenting on his character, Krasinski had said, “He (Ryan) is a guy who didn’t know what he was getting into. There are people who you can look up to onscreen and think that you could be them, and then, there are people on the frontlines actually making the difference. I fell in love with the character because I felt like, you could be him."

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Paramount Television and Skydance Television and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video later this year. Krasinski and the show's stunt team earned Screen Actors Guild Award nominations earlier in the year.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 11:48:17 IST