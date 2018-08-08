Evening Shadows, directed by Sridhar Rangayan, bags award at North Carolina LGBTQ film festival

Sridhar Rangayan's Evening Shadows has bagged an award for the third time at the North Carolina LGBT film festival. Not only that, the film has been selected at 30 international film festivals.

The film has won two awards earlier — Celebration of Courage award at Out Here Now: Kansas City LGBT Film Festival and the Free To Be Me award at Roze Filmdagen, Amsterdam.

Evening Shadows, starring Mona Ambegaonkar, Ananth Mahadevan, Devansh Doshi and Arpit Chaudhary in the lead, revolves around the relationship between a mother and son which is strained when the son reveals to her that he is gay.

Jim Carl, Senior Director of Film Programming for North Carolina LGBT film festival, announced that Evening Shadows has been chosen as the fest’s Closing Night Selection. “This wonderful drama about LGBT people in India is every film festival programmer’s dream. It’s a relevant and compelling work of cinematic excellence from a community that is generally under-represented at most LGBT fests in the United States,” Carl said.

Director-writer Rangayan expressed his excitement at the film's reception. “The response to the film has been incredible across the world, frankly much more than we had expected when we made this film. We were quite sure it will touch a chord with mainstream audiences in India, but the way it has been embraced by international audiences has been very heartening," he said in a statement.

Saagar Gupta, creative director, dialogue writer and producer of the film, said that such recognition gives the entire team a boost. He also talked about the universal appeal of the film. “Language of love and emotions is universal – it has been reaffirmed time and again. That’s why Evening Shadows has been readily connecting with its viewers transcending all boundaries of nationalities and sexualities," he said.

Mohammed Shaik Hussain Ali, one of the producers of the film Evening Shadows, who will receive the award at North Carolina festival on behalf of the team, said “I am elated to see that our narration of the journey of a loving courageous mother has been accepted, respected and celebrated.”

The film features a soulful song by renowned singer Shubha Mudgal, who has sung and composed the song ‘Surmaee Shaam’ with lyrics by Saagar Gupta. It has received a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which the producers hope will enable it to have a wider release in theaters and on television.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 16:02 PM