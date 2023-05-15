Esha Gupta is all set to debut at the Festival De Cannes this year
This year, Esha Gupta shall walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan.
Esha Gupta continues to shine globally with her glamour and makes style statements with her fashion choices across the world representing India! Adding another feather in her cap, Esha shall now make her debut at the Festival De Cannes this year! The 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and end on May 27. Every year, various Indian celebrities attend the prestigious film festival on the French Riviera and walk the red carpet in enchanting ensembles.
View this post on Instagram
Related Articles
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
This year, Esha Gupta shall walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan. Esha, Miss India International 2007, who has also represented India at Miss International pageant has been selected to represent India and its culture at the Indian pavilion along with the Oscar-fame Guneet Monga, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story reached the cinemas after court cases and controversies
Several petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.
Kennedy Teaser: Anurag Kashyap's love for noir continues with Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone's thriller
The new looks of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the movie have also surfaced recently and as seen on the wall of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, after being chosen for the screening in the "Midnight Screening" category at Cannes 2023.
Turkish pop singer Gulsen handed a 10-month suspended sentence over joke on religious schools
The singer-songwriter was briefly jailed last year for the joke she made during a concert, when she quipped that the “perversion” of one of her musicians came from attending a religious school.