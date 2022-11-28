One of the hottest and fittest actresses we have in the industry, Esha Gupta turns a year older on Monday, 28 November 2022. While she rings on her 37th birthday this year, Esha is clearly ageing as fine wine, thanks to her well-maintained and fit body and looks to die for. The actress who is known for films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3, Rustom, and Baadshaho, is quite bold and confident, especially when it comes to showing off her fit body. She perfectly knows how to rock any outfit whether that be a bikini or ethnic attire. The actress is also in the headlines for her personal life and never shies off from expressing her views and opinions with fans.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans. With that said, as the actress celebrates her 37th birthday today, let’s take a look at some of her best photos.

Esha Gupta‘s Best Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



In one of her photoshoots, Esha in these pictures can be seen wearing a black and white statement gown which she teamed up with a tied-up bun and bold lips. The pictures were taken during her visit to Doha, Qatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



In another picture from her Doha trip, Esha looks dazzling in the deep-neck silver gown with sequin work all over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



Esha looks elegant and beautiful in this ethnic outfit. Designed by celebrity designer Ridhi Mehra, Esha can be seen wearing a royal lehenga with contrasting jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



Another of her ethnic looks, Esha looks enchanting in the black saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



Dressed in a printed spandex bodysuit, Esha dropped these pictures from her glamorous look for the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



Clicked during her visit to Ibiza, Esha is looking super hot in the picture. While enjoying the sunset, she can be seen dressed in a white bodycon dress which she finished off with a sleek ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



Known for setting the internet on fire with her bikini pictures, Esha is indeed a bikini babe and knows how to carry them. Redefining hotness in this picture, we can see the actress soaking under the sun in a blue-coloured bikini while showcasing her flawless toned abs, hourglass body, and perfect curves.

