Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries

Those big doe eyes aren’t even half of what makes us swoon over Aditi Rao Hydari! Watch the gorgeous actress share her makeup do’s and don’ts with the viewers, in a candid conversation with celebrity make-up artist Lekha Gupta in Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries.

In this episode, watch her share anecdotes from her vanity life and how her brows help her in mastering her lines!

Find her spilling the beans on her favourite au-naturale look , as she talks about her favourite icons known for their makeup. Learn some of her favourite home remedies and go to hacks for getting that chic party look while keeping things dewy & fresh.

Tune in for more: Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 12:19:21 IST