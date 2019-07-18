You are here:

Emraan Hashmi begins shooting for Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film, Ezra, in Mauritius

Emraan Hashmi began shooting for horror film Ezra in Mauritius, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

"Our next project, #Ezra starring @emraanhashmi begins in Mauritius. Day one Mahurat shot of #Ezra. Directed by #JayKrishnan," the tweet read.

Check out the announcement

Ezra will be directed by Jay Krishnan, who also helmed the 2017 original. A Panorama Studios Production, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Kishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

View this post on Instagram Glad to be part of this next-gen horror!! #EZRA A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

2 years of Ezra.#malayalamactors #keralagram #malluactor #prithvirajsukumaran #eelokathinuappuram #izra #supriyamenon #prithvirajmagazine #poffactio

A post shared by Prithviraj-Magazine (@prithvirajmagazine) on Feb 9, 2019 at 11:52pm PST

Hashmi's last outing on the silver screen was Why Cheat India.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 17:41:52 IST