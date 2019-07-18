You are here:

Emraan Hashmi begins shooting for Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film, Ezra, in Mauritius

FP Staff

Jul 18, 2019 17:41:52 IST

Emraan Hashmi began shooting for horror film Ezra in Mauritius, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

"Our next project, #Ezra starring @emraanhashmi begins in Mauritius. Day one Mahurat shot of #Ezra. Directed by #JayKrishnan," the tweet read.

Ezra will be directed by Jay Krishnan, who also helmed the 2017 original. A Panorama Studios Production, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Kishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

 

 

 

Glad to be part of this next-gen horror!! #EZRA A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

2 years of Ezra.#malayalamactors #keralagram #malluactor #prithvirajsukumaran #eelokathinuappuram #izra #supriyamenon #prithvirajmagazine #poffactio

A post shared by Prithviraj-Magazine (@prithvirajmagazine) on

Hashmi's last outing on the silver screen was Why Cheat India.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 17:41:52 IST

