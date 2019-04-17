Emraan Hashmi to return to horror genre with Hindi remake of Prithviraj-Priya Anand's Malayalam film, Ezra

Emraan Hashmi, who began his career and gained recognition for his roles in Murder and the Raaz franchise, is returning to the horror genre with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Ezra.

Hashmi also shared the news of the new project via his official Twitter account .

Glad to be part of this NEXT-GEN horror film. #EZRApic.twitter.com/5W0QYHk4bz — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 17, 2019

"Horror is a genre with immense potential, a well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I'm happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film and with Jay Krishnan at the helm of things all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride," Hashmi said in a press release.

Bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios, the film, is the production banner's second Malayalam remake after Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn. The original film's cast included Prithviraj and Priya Anand.

The film will primarily be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius. The press release states that the casting for a female lead is underway.

Hashmi was last seen in the social drama Why Cheat India, alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary and Snigdhadeep Chatterjee.

