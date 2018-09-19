Emmy Awards 2018 records lowest viewership ratings ever, as numbers dip 11 percent from 2017

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were officially the least-watched Emmys on record, reports Variety.

The report added that the 2018 telecast drew a 2.4 rating in the adults (18-49) category. It drew 10.2 million viewers on NBC. These figures when compared to the 2.5 rating of the 2017 Emmys are only a few percentage points lower in the demo. However, they are 11 percent lower than the 11.4 million viewers that the awards function drew in 2017 ans 2016.

The viewership ratings were same as that of an episode of America’s Got Talent that aired on NBC on 12 September.

In terms of metered market household viewership, the 2018 Emmys drew a 7.4 rating on 17 September which was lesser by almost 10 percent from 2017's 8.2 rating. This is also a recorded new low for the Emmys telecast.

The Emmys viewership follows a similar phenomenon observed for the 2018 Oscars which recorded a fall of 24 percent in the key demo and 19 percent in total viewers compared to 2017 numbers. The Grammy Awards also took a hit of 23 percent in key demo and 24 percent in total viewers.

The report states that only few originals were broadcast against the Emmys in 2018. Fox aired Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes, their special, which garnered a 0.7 rating and 2.5 million viewers. ABC telecast two episodes of Castaways consecutively which drew 0.6 and 3.3 million and a 0.6 and 3 million respectively.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 12:39 PM