Almost a month after his family announced his dementia diagnosis, actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday, 19 March 2023. While Bruce who has ended his four-decade acting career following his diagnosis with a cognitive disorder is undergoing treatment for his condition, his wife Emma Heming Willis has shared a heartfelt video to wish him. Noting how she feels “grief and sadness” over her husband’s dementia, Emma began by saying that she began the morning by crying. At the same time, as she continued raising awareness of his condition, Emma also expressed love for Bruce.

“But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I see you and I deeply understand your journey as well,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)



In another video shared on her Instagram account, one can see glimpses of the veteran actor playing with their children. They were also seen celebrating his birthday while singing Happy Birthday songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)



“He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll always love him. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too,” she wrote.

Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

Earlier in February 2023, actor Bruce Willis’ family announced that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In a statement released on social media, the family noted that he was diagnosed with ‘aphasia’ which caused difficulties with speech initially and has progressed over time.

Known for working in films like Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Armageddon, and Pulp Fiction, Bruce Willis has won a Golden Globe for Moonlighting and three Emmys throughout his career.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.