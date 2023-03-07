Months after the news of Hollywood actor Bruce Willis being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia came out, the 67-year-old actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis has come out to request the media to maintain a distance from him and not yell at him in public. Notably, the actor’s family disclosed to the world about his diagnosis of the condition following which his wife has remained vocal to generate awareness about dementia. This time too, she shared a video to request everyone, especially the paparazzi to leave Bruce Willis alone. Taking to Instagram, Emma also recalled a recent incident when her husband was surrounded by media persons with questions about his health and career.

“While I recognize that this is your responsibility, perhaps you might keep your space. Getting someone with dementia out into the world and navigating them safely, even just to grab a cup of coffee, may be challenging and frustrating if you are someone who is caring for them. There is obviously still a great deal of education that needs to be provided. This one is for the photographers and videographers who are attempting to obtain those exclusive shots of my husband in public. Just respect personal space,” she said.

She further continued and urged paps to not yell at her husband asking about his whereabouts. “Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA,” she added.

She captioned the post saying, “To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world…. Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely?”

Notably, the incident Emma spoke about took place when the actor in his first public outing following his dementia diagnosis announcement was grabbing coffee with his friends in Santa Monica.

For the unversed, the Die Hard actor left acting last year due to health concerns. In a joint statement issued by his family, it was said that his condition has progressed to a specific diagnosis by the name of frontotemporal dementia which has no cure.

