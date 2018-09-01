You are here:

Eminem drops new album Kamikaze, tracks refer to Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein

Los Angeles: Rapper Eminem has dropped the follow-up to 2017's Revival.

He released his 10th studio album Kamikaze on Thursday night, reports variety.com.

From the time the artist posted the link to Kamikaze on Twitter, it has been shared for about 100,000 times.

With album art featuring the rear end of a fighter plane with the tail marker FU-2, the new release clocks in at around 45 minutes with 13 tracks.

It also includes Eminem's track for the upcoming film Venom, starring Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed.

As per a report in the New York Times, the opening track of the album, 'The Ringer', was used to address the aftermath of last year’s freestyle rap aimed at President Trump and his supporters.

Further, as the Guardian states, Kamikaze has attacked Harvey Weinstein as well, which can be witnessed in his 'Not Alike' track, where he refers to the Weinstein scandal :"I, Harvey Weinstein, a bathrobe hanging open / My code name is groper, I role-play with lotion / I fucked on the world then I throw away the Trojan.”

Kamikaze has been executive-produced by Dr Dre and Eminem, and recorded and mixed at Detroit’s Effigy Studios.

(With inputs from the Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 10:42 AM