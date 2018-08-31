Ronan Farrow's former producer claims NBC News asked him to stop reporting on the Harvey Weinstein case

NBC News has once again come under the scanner as their former supervising producer of investigative reporting alleged that the organisation tried to stop the reporting of the various cases related to Harvey Weinstein, reports Variety.

Rich McHugh, Ronan Farrow's former producer who was investigating the Weinstein case, made claims that top NBC management asked the duo to 'stand down' while they were going to get reports from victims.

The report in question was later taken by Farrow to the New Yorker and his work later won him a Pulitzer Prize.

In an interview with the New York Times, McHugh claimed that there were repeated attempts by NBC to impede smooth research on the Weinstein story.

The Daily Beast claimed, while citing unnamed sources, that the NBC News general counsel Susan Weiner had made multiple calls to Farrow with threats that Farrow's reputation would be at stake if he decided to continue the investigation. An NBC spokesperson later quashed the statements saying, “This is a ridiculous claim by all measures. Susan is a person of tremendous integrity, is respected by all her peers and would never, ever threaten someone,”

McHugh resigned the company on 17 August. In a statement provided by his attorney Ari Wilkenfeld, McHugh calls NBC's actions essentially unethical and against journalistic standards. “As a journalist for 16 years I do know that when you have an explosive story you never let it walk out the door. You keep digging for more so you can publish it at your network. NBC owed it to those brave women who spoke to us to get their stories out,” he said.

NBC faced similar allegations when a scoop from The Washington Post revealed that Access Hollywood, a show which belonged to NBCUniversal, was in possession of a tape which had a younger Donald Trump making objectionable remarks about women and accepting that he would grab them by their genitals.

