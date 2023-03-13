The 95th Academy Awards have been announced and fans just cannot keep calm. With big wins for RRR, Everything Everywhere All At Once and All Quiet On The Western Front, this year’s Oscars were all about honouring the best of cinema. Apart from all the hullabaloo over the awards, fans caught an amusing moment backstage between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The Jungle Cruise co-stars were spotted having a casual moment, with The Rock sitting comfortably on Blunt’s lap. The photo was shared by the official handle of the Academy Awards with the caption, “A casual moment backstage between Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson”.

In the black-and-white image, the Black Adams is dressed in a suit and having a fun moment with Blunt.

Take a look at the image here:

Fans were left in splits at the image, with many writing that they were “in love” with the actors. Others were wondering if Blunt would star with Johnson in another movie. “Jungle Cruise 2???” commented one fan. “I love their friendship,” wrote another.

Earlier, the Jungle Cruise stars, who share a great bond with each other, were spotted at the Oscars red carpet. The Quiet Place actress was dressed in a white off-shoulder Valentino gown, while The Rock looked dapper in a ballet pink double-breasted dinner jacket. Blunt gate-crashed Johnson’s interview, giving their followers some great friendship goals.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are friendship goals. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oXplQoc6iz — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

The duo were later seen presenting the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature film. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio took the trophy home in the category.

Presented by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards were a night to remember, with Everything Everywhere All At Once walking away with the Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role trophies. The sci-fi drama starred Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu in pivotal roles.

India’s presence at the Oscars also made the ceremony a night to remember with two wins- Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Subject. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Film but failed to take the trophy home.

