Elvis Presley's untitled biopic to release on 1 October, 2021; Dune pushed to 18 December, 2020

The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on 1 October 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American actor-singer Austin Butler is playing the role of King of Rock in the drama, which Warner Bros. describes as a story that will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."

Production is to begin early next year on the Luhrmann-directed film. Tom Hanks co-stars as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Lurhmann has also written the script with Craig Pearce. He is producing the film alongside his wife Catherine Martin. The Wrap writes that the project has been in the works since Luhrmann concluded his 2013 adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. Gail Berman is attached as a producer via Tecumseh Productions.

Warner Bros. has also pushed the release of Legendary's big-budget Dune adaptation back one month to 18 December 2020. The film was initially set to release on 20 November 2020.

The film helmed by director Denis Villeneuve is locking horns with Steven Spielberg and Fox's West Side Story, Sony and Tom Holland's video game adaptation Uncharted and Paramount's Coming to America sequel, which also stars Eddie Murphy.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 09:59:24 IST