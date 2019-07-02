Harry Styles, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort in running to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic

Ansel Elgort, former One Direction star Harry Styles and Miles Teller are among the five actors who have auditioned for Elvis Presley's role in a biopic by Baz Luhrmann. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler have also tested for the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lurhmann will direct and has also written the script with Craig Pearce. He is producing the film alongside his wife Catherine Martin. The Wrap writes that the project has been in the works since Luhrmann concluded his 2013 adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. Gail Berman is attached as a producer via Tecumseh Productions.

Tom Hanks is already on board the project as Col Tom Parker, the legendary manager who controlled every aspect of Elvis' life. The Warner Bros film will focus on Presley's rise and his twisted relationship with Parker.

Elgort is currently shooting for Steven Spielberg's take on the classic Broadway musical West Side Story while Teller will be seen next in the Top Gun sequel. Johnson is known for his roles in Kick-Ass. Butler is in The Shannara Chronicles and is also in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Styles is a former member of boyband One Direction, who made his acting debut in Dunkirk.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

