Elon Musk, Grimes tweak their son's name to comply with California's naming laws — And yet it remains weird

Making a slight change to the name of their newborn, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his singer girlfriend Grimes have now named their first child X AE A-Xii.

The difference is only in the numeral part of the name which is now written in the Roman format.

Earlier this month, the celebrity couple hogged headlines for naming their son X AE A-12. The 32-year-old had earlier taken to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name.

The musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, previously explained that Æ was her “elven spelling” of AI (for artificial intelligence) and “X” stood for “the unknown variable”.

The change in the name came when an Instagram follower of the Canadian singer asked if she had considered changing the name of the child and she replied with, "X AE A-Xii."

Grimes gave no explanation for the change to using roman numerals, but later responded to a post asking if the alteration was made to comply with a California law that holds only the 26 letters of the alphabet can be used for child names.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” she wrote.

However, the performer didn't provide further insight concerning the reason behind the change.

Canadian singer Grimes gave birth to her first child on 4 May. Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 10:34:57 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.