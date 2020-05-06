You are here:

Elon Musk's partner Grimes explains meaning behind son's name X AE A-12; Twitter turns it into a pronunciation game

Canadian singer Grimes shed some light on the name of her newborn son with multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk-- X AE A-12.

The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name.

Apparently, the 'X' stands for "the unknown variable," 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, or, in Grimes' words, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Check out her tweet here

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️ metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) <ahref="https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1257836061520101377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2020

The 'Genesis' singer added, "A=Archangel, my favourite song," before wrapping things up with the words "metal rat."

Either way, people had plenty to say about "X Æ A-12," starting with their takes on how to pronounce it.

Omg I figured out how to pronounce X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/ppfE0x8Nfh — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 5, 2020

X Æ A -12 sounds like the randomly generated wifi password they give you when you buy a router — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) May 5, 2020

grimes calling X Æ A-12 to clean his room

pic.twitter.com/Oq1MSz1Vri — Tin #⃝ (@flawlessmorpher) May 5, 2020

Grimes: “the baby’s crying go feed him” Elon: “I can’t hear anything are you sure?” X Æ A-12:pic.twitter.com/6Z7dFpp2me — damo (@mfdamo) May 5, 2020

the sound X Æ A-12 makes to let mommy kno it’s hungry pic.twitter.com/NbxQinLNC3 — helen (@helen) May 5, 2020

On Tuesday night, Musk also chimed in during family Twitter time as he updated his fans that the baby was "happy, healthy & cute as a button" in the replies of a tweet about EPA testing for the Tesla Model S from Monday night -- the same one in which he announced the child's birth.

According to Page Six, X AE A-12 is Grimes' first child. Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 11:17:05 IST