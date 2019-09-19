El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — Aaron Paul opens up on playing Jesse Pinkman again in spin-off

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will soon be available to stream on Netflix. The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan, and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walter White (Bryan Cranston) died.

Aaron spoke about reprising his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor says that when the show ended in 2013, leaving the character behind was like a "a big weight" had been lifted from his shoulders. For his part in the series, Aaron had won three Supporting Actor Emmys.

However, Vince rang Aaron in 2018, and offered the role to him again. Within months, they were shooting the spin-off in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the US.

Getting back into character was effortless for Aaron, who tells THR: "It was so easy for me to just jump into where Jesse's at mentally, emotionally, because I lived and breathed everything he went through and then some, and so, honestly, it felt like a part of me had gone through that as well. All I had to do was just memorize these words and then play them out when they yelled 'action'."

The first teaser showed the police interrogating Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) about Jesse's whereabouts. Pete tells them he is not a snitch but also admits to not knowing where Jesse could be. He says he is aware of the horrible conditions where Jesse was held captive and forced to cook meth. Pete then asserts he is not going to help the police put his friend in prison. Matt Jones, who played Jesse's friend and partner Badger, will also return for the film, THR had previously reported.

El Camino will be out on the streaming platform on 11 October.

