El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — New teaser and release date revealed of upcoming Netflix spinoff

The official title and release date of the highly-anticipated film based on the AMC series Breaking Bad were announced on 25 August (Sunday).

The teaser features Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) in an interrogation room, being questioned about Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) whereabouts. Pete tells them that he is not a snitch, but he really had no idea where Jesse could be.

"But yo, even if I did, I wouldn't tell you. Because I've been watching the news, same as everybody else," he tells them and goes on to mention how Jesse was held captive and treated badly to make sure he kept cooking meth. Pete says that he is not going to help the police put Jesse into prison.

Here is the teaser.

Where is Jesse Pinkman? pic.twitter.com/bHGB1Ib8cg — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) August 24, 2019

The teaser then transitions to the title and announces that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be out on 11 October, this year.

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White, and Aaron as his former student and current partner in crime, Jesse. For his part in the series, Aaron earned three supporting actor Emmys.

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan, and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walt died.

"I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey," Aaron had told The New York Times about being approached to play Jesse once again on screen, reports Rolling Stone.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 10:32:12 IST