El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — Aaron Paul asks fans to watch key scene from season 3 as preparation

On the day when the first teaser of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released, actor Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), took to Twitter and shared a crucial scene from the show. Aaron said that the scene from season 3's episode One Minute will "slowly prepare you all for what’s to come." The episode is written by Thomas Schnauz and directed by Michelle MacLaren. In it, a livid Jesse accuses Walter White (Bryan Cranston) of wrecking his life.

"I am not turning down the money. I am turning down you! You get it? I want nothing to do with you. Ever since I met you, everything I ever cared about is gone, ruined, turned to shit, dead. Ever since I hooked up with the great Heisenberg. I have never been more alone. I have nothing! No one. Alright? And it’s all gone! Get it? No, why would you even care? As long as you get what you want, right? You don’t give a shit about me," Jesse tells Walt.

Cats out of the bag...and the bag is in the river. Here's a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what's to come. #BreakingBad#Netflix#Elcomino ⚗️💎💵💰 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, won Aaron three supporting actor Emmys. El Camino, which releases on Netflix on 11 October, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale, in which Walt died. Breaking Bad's creator Vince Gilligan has created, written and directed the Netflix film.

The film's teaser showed his friend Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) being questioned by the police about Jesse's whereabouts. Pete admits to not having a clue about Jesse, but adds that even if he did, he would never tell on his friend.

Aaron told The New York Times that El Camino had "already happened and was in the can. It was done," even before people knew it was going to be made.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 17:07:54 IST