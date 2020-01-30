Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar collaborate on Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2; film to release on 8 January, 2021

Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar have joined hands to produce the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain. Directed by Mohit Suri, the sequel is scheduled to release on 8 January, next year. The news was announced by noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the news on social media.

As per reports, Ek Villain's reboot will be the first of many films that Kapoor and Kumar are planning to collaborate on. The two confirmed this long-standing development, adding that their joint projects will focus on films that are content-driven and also gives importance to music.

Check out the announcement

Suri had earlier confirmed the news and said that a script has been finalised for the film. "The script, as Ekta Kapoor would say, is banger. It was her biggest hit that time, it did Rs 100 crore at that time. So we took time to write the script. I wrote one draft but wasn't happy with some parts of it. Then I wrote another draft and she said it was insane," Mohit had told Press Trust of India.

He added that he had narrated the script to John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur, and that both gave positive responses. Both the actors will reportedly play a grey character in the film. Ek Villain 2 will also have two female actors as leads, casting of which is yet to begin.

The filmmaker had said he will actively work on the film after the release of his next, Malang.

Featuring Aditya, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu, Malang is scheduled to be released on 7 February.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 13:52:48 IST