Ek Villain 2 on the cards; director Mohit Suri confirms John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur will collaborate on reboot

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has confirmed that the sequel to his 2014 hit Ek Villain is on the cards with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur coming together for the film.

Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, was revenge drama about a criminal whose wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer.

The sequel, which is yet to finalise its cast, will see a fresh ensemble.

However, the filmmaker has finalised the script for the sequel.

"The script, as Ekta Kapoor would say, is banger. It was her biggest hit that time, it did Rs 100 crore at that time. So we took time to write the script. I wrote one draft but wasn't happy with some parts of it. Then I wrote another draft and she said it was insane," Mohit told Press Trust of India.

"We have narrated it to John, Adi and they both have liked their parts. Both are playing the 'villains'. Now we have to cast the girls. I can't just take anyone. They play an important role. There will be two girls," he added.

The filmmaker said he will actively work on the film after the release of his next, Malang.

For the longest there have been speculations that Mohit was either working on the sequel of Ek Villain or Aashiqui 3.

Mohit said there was ambiguity because he was writing multiple scripts.

"I write a lot. So some scripts some actors like. The difference in our country is that people think an idea is a story, a story is a screenplay, a screenplay is a script and a script with an actor is already a film on floors! There are a lot of things which fit onto place.

"At one point I was dabbling with a script of Aashiqui 3. I then worked on Malang, then wrote Ek Villain 2 then went back to Malang. So I keep writing a lot. After a string of back to back films till Half Girlfriend, I realised I had stopped writing. So I took this break and just wrote the kind of films I want to make. Malang was one of them."

Featuring Aditya, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu, Malang is scheduled to be released on 7 February.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 08:50:25 IST