Ek Thi Daayan actress Kalki Koechlin may do cameo as a 'mahadaayan' in supernatural TV series Nazar

Another series belonging to the supernatural genre is going to be added to the milieu of horror TV shows that are dominating the Indian television scene, including Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. The show is being helmed by Gul Khan, the producer of Ishqbaaz, according to a bollywoodlife.com report.

The makers of the show that centres around Dayans are eager to cast a Bollywood actress to kickstart the series, according to a DNA report. “Kalki played one of the lead roles in the film Ek Thi Daayan. So, the makers feel it will be apt to begin the serial with her. They want her to play the mahadaayan, who rules their world. It is a five-minute cameo and they are already in talks with her.” a source said, as per the same report.

Actor Ankur Nayyar, known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Meri Durga, along with Smita Bansal, who featured in popular shows such as Amanat and Balika Vadhu have been roped in for Nazar, as per reports by The Times of India.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa will also be seen featuring alongside Ankur Nayyar and Smita Bansal in the show.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 14:48 PM