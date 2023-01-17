As the release date of Ajay Devgn’s next much-awaited directorial Bholaa is inching closer, the makers seemed to have kept the internet abuzz, by sharing one after the other motion posters of the action thriller. Ever since it has been announced that Ajay will be soon coming with the Hindi remake of Karthi’s Tamil hit Kaithi, fans have been strongly hooked to Ajay’s social media timeline for updates about the project. Now, a few months back, Ajay dropped a hilarious behind the scene video from the sets of Bholaa, revealing that the actor’s long-time collaborator Tabu will be essaying a prominent role in the movie. While the makers earlier spilled the beans that Bholaa’s director will be essaying a criminal’s role as the lead, they have remained tight-lipped around Tabu’s character. However, the wait seems to be over, as the makers have finally unveiled Tabu’s first look from the movie.

Wondering what it is? Well, Tabu seems to be running her own cop universe, as after featuring as a police officer in the Drishyam franchise and her recently released Kuttey, Tabu will be once again essaying the role of a cop in Ajay’s Bholaa. Ajay and Tabu, both took to their social media accounts to share a motion picture featuring Tabu in a police uniform. While sharing the poster, the two wrote in the caption, “Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan.”

The video opens by showing the formation of Hindi texts that read, “Ek chattan, Sau shaitan.” Tabu’s voice in the background says, “Aaj raat ya toh woh hume dhund lega, ya hum ussey (Tonight, either we will find him, or he will find us)”.

The first-look poster was also shared by Ajay Devgn. Then it shows a monochrome picture of Tabu, donning a cop uniform with big sunglasses and holding a gun in her hand. In the second picture, she can be seen pointing the gun at the camera. In the last picture, Tabu can be seen standing at the forefront, with a gun in her hand, while a truck can be seen coming behind her.



Scheduled to release on 30 March, Bholaa apart from Ajay and Tabu also features Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande, Deepak Dobriyal, and Rai Laxmi among others. It must be noted that the original was penned and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth directorial after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Recently, Ajay and Tabu were seen together in Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2.

