Between his special appearances, SS Rajamouli’s RRR in which he proved to be a scene stealer as the rebel-leader Alluri Venkatarama Raju, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi where he made a dynamite four- scenes-appearance as Rahim Lala and his full length feature, Runway 34 which he directed too–the actor hit the ball out of the park with his dynamite performances.

Runway 34 didn’t sit well at the box office but the praise lauded on the actor especially when it played on Amazon Prime won him glory that is enviable.

He also broke the ceiling with the highest watched OTT original, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness in which he played a quirky cop with a difference, giving Disney+ Hotstar, their most watched show.

But this is not all. He got lauded for his special appearance in Indra Kumar’s Diwali release Thank God where he shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. And, then he went on to become the superstar with the highest grossing Hindi film, Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2 (with Akshaye Khanna and Tabu) which even as we write this report, is still making box office history.

Says a trade analyst, “This has been Ajay Devgn’s best year. Between his hits and misses he is the highest box office yielding actor. His films have a collection of nearly Rs.710 crores. Drishyam 2 has done more at the Hindi box office than even Brahmastra and D2 will be counted as the highest grosser of the year ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra. And Drishyam 2 has also done phenomenally well overseas.”

The three times National Award winner (The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Zakhm and Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior) will be seen in 2023 in the action-social drama Bholaa which releases on March 30. And, in Amit Sharma’s Maidaan which will be released in the summer of 2023. Both films are carrying a deafening para buzz and the trade is extraordinarily excited to see Devgn continue his winning march.

Ajay will also team up with old faithful, Rohit Shetty (with whom he has given 10 blockbusters) in Singham Again, with Neeraj Panday for a romantic thriller and

will be in a never-before-avatar in a Abhishek Kapoor film.

