Eddie Murphy to star in Ride Along director Tim Story's upcoming comedy inspired by Grumpy Old Men

Eddie Murphy is in negotiations to star in the remake of classic romantic comedy Grumpy Old Men.The new film, to be produced by New Line, will be helmed by Tim Story, the director of Ride Along movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1993 original featured Oscar winners Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as the two neighbours who have been feuding since childhood. Their battle only gets worse when a new female neighbour moves across the street. The film grossed $70 million in North America and led to a 1994 sequel Grumpier Old Men which grossed $72 million.

If finalised, Murphy, 57, will play one of the neighbours and the makers are hoping to rope in Samuel L Jackson for the other.

Story and John Davis, one of the producers of previous Grumpy Old Men film, will also produce the project. THR writes that Murphy, who has previously starred in a number of remakes like Dr Dolittle and The Nutty Professor is currently shooting for Dolemite is My Name.

Story has been the director of eight successful features and became the first African-American director whose film crossed the $1 billion mark, before Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, reports Deadline. His films Ride Along 2, Think Like A Man Too, Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four and Barbershop have debuted at No.1.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 13:12 PM