Eddie Murphy to star in Netflix biopic Dolemite Is My Name based on life of Rudy Ray Moore

According to a report in Deadline, Eddie Murphy is set to return to movies with Netflix’s biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

The movie, set to go on floor on 12 June, 2018 is based on the life of Rudy Ray Moore, star of blaxploitation Dolemite films.

Hustle and Flow‘s Craig Brewer has been roped in to direct the script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. The writer duo also wrote the biographical scripts for films like Big Eyes, Ed Wood and The People Vs. Larry Flynt.

Moore started his career working at a record store, where he got inspired by storied he heard about a pimp and hustler names Dolemite. He created his alter ego based on the pimp and created his night club acts and recordings around it. Between 1970 and 1971, he released three albums rife with raunchy and sexually explicit content centred around pimps, prostitutes and hustlers.

After gaining initial success with his racy content , he was able to self finance the 1975 film Dolemite where he played a pimp with sharp kung fu skills. He later released three sequels to the film. He has been cited as an inspiration by many from the Hip Hop community including Snoop Dogg.

Murphy was last seen playing the role of Henry Church in 2016’s Mr. Church.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 17:54 PM