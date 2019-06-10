Yesterday: Danny Boyle's musical comedy, starring Lily James, to release in India on 12 July

Academy Award winning director Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis' musical comedy Yesterday is all set to release in India on 12 July. Yesterday stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, alongside Lily James, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon.

Yesterday follows Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (James). After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed, and he is the only living being with any memory of the legendary band.

Check out the poster here

From the Academy Award winning director of #SlumdogMillionaire: Danny Boyle... First look poster of #Yesterday... Stars Himesh Patel [BBC’s #EastEnders] in the lead... 12 July 2019 release in #India. pic.twitter.com/WzhAi2ehmq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

Performing The Beatles' songs to a world that has never heard them, with a little help from his agent, Debra (Kate McKinnon), Jack attains global stardom. But as his star power rises, he risks losing Ellie — the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.

Speaking about the film, Curtis, who has penned the screenplay, said in a statement, “One of our producers came to me with Jack Barth’s idea, and I loved it. But at that point, I told them that I didn’t want to read the script, as I would like a crack at it myself. I went away and wrote a film based on that simple-but-brilliant idea. So, whilst the extraordinary premise is Jack’s, the script and shape of the story are mine. "

He added that Boyle was the first director whom he approached with the script. “I was never going to direct it. Once I had finished the script, Danny Boyle was the first person I asked.”

Featuring new versions of The Beatles’ most beloved hits, Yesterday is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Matthew James Wilkinson, Bernie Bellew, Curtis and Boyle. Nick Angel, Lee Brazier and Liza Chasin have served as executive producers.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 15:54:22 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.