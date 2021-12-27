Dwayne Johnson posted a short clip of his mother’s reaction to the amazing surprise, along with several pictures that show her happiness on receiving the present.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock", recently surprised his mother by gifting her a brand new Cadillac SUV on Christmas. The Baywatch star, along with his two daughters Jasmine and Tiana Gia, surprised his mother Ata Johnson on the festive occasion.

Johnson took to Instagram to share this beautiful moment. He posted a short clip of his mother’s reaction to the amazing surprise, along with several pictures that show her happiness on receiving the present.

Watch the adorable moment here -



Johnson captioned the post by writing, ’This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today.’ He further added that his mother was shocked initially and got a "few good ugly cries". Later, once her granddaughters joined her inside the car, Ata Johnson was overcome with joy.

The first slide of the Instagram post contains a video of how Johnson brought his mother to the driveway with her eyes closed. The two little girls can be seen jumping around in excitement. All of them count till three and then scream, ‘Merry Christmas’. When Johnson's mother opens her eyes, she is overwhelmed at the luxurious present. She looks at the brand-new car for a moment in disbelief and then proceeds to give her son a giant hug.

The Fast and the Furious star further wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, "I am so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she".

The former wrestler ended his heartfelt post with a Merry Christmas greeting to his mother and wished her a joyous new ride with the car. He also added "we love you. You deserve a lot more," for his mother at the end of the post.

Dwayne Johnson is known for displaying his love for family and friends through extravagant presents. According to Daily Mail, the actor gifted his friend Bruno Lauer a $30,000 truck, earlier this year, as a thank you gesture for helping him when he was homeless during his teens.