In an Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson wrote that Oscar Rodriguez takes care of his 75-year-old mom, and provides meals to domestic violence victims

Actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has taken the social media by storm after a video on his personal Instagram handle left people emotional. The video captures the actor gifting his custom truck to a navy veteran whose story moved him.

While sharing the video, the Baywatch actor posted a long note describing the whole background of the situation.

Further in the post, the Jungle Cruise actor mentioned that he also wanted to do something big and unforgettable for one particular fan who came to the screening. Johnson explained that his initial plan was to gift the Porsche Taycan that he drives in his recent movie, Red Notice but when he reached out to the Porsche company, they said no. Following which, he decided to give away his personal custom truck as a gift to the special fan.

Before screening the movie, the Central Intelligence actor gathered all possible information as he could about everyone in the audience. It was Oscar Rodriguez’s story and life that moved him (The Rock) totally.

In the post, Johnson wrote that Rodriguez, takes care of his 75-year-old mom, is a personal trainer, leader at his church, provides all kinds of support and meals for women who are victimised by domestic violence and is a proud Navy veteran. He added that most importantly the veteran was a "kind human being".

So, as an early holiday gift, Johnson decided to give his custom truck. The video does not only capture Johnson gifting the car but Oscar’s emotional reaction to it. Watch the video here:

Even Rodriguez shared a few images of the gift on his social media handle.