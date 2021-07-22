Here's charting the feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, after the latter recently confirmed he won't appear in the tenth and eleventh Fast & Furious movies.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won't be appearing in future Fast and Furious films, including the tenth and eleventh instalment.

Why did Dwayne Johnson refuse to appear in future Fast and Furious films?

Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs in the franchise, had a fallout with lead star Vin Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of latest instalment, Fast and Furious 9.

The actor first hinted about the feud in a now-deleted Instagram post where he alluded to some of his male stars being "too chicken s— to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”

What spurred Johnson's recent comment?

Diesel recently said it was his "tough love" act that enabled Johnson to perform better in the movies.

Addressing the beef between Johnson and him in a Men's Health interview and said, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Asked about Diesel's comments, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that."

The actor then added, "And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

History of Johnson's appearance in the franchise

Johnson first played Hobbs in 2011's Fast Five and later returned for Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

He also starred in the franchise's spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, co-starring Jason Statham, who reprised his role of Deckard Shaw from the long-running series.

Diesel and Johnson's beef

It was a now-deleted Instagram post that sparked the very public beef between the two actors.

"Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s—t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right," Johnson had said in 2016, according to Us Weekly.

Soon enough tabloid TMZ speculated that the actor in question is none other than Diesel, and the two had met to resolve the issue.

Johnson then cleared the air with another Instagram post where he said, "Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs. To me, conflict can be a good thing, when it’s followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it."

After The Fate of the Furious wrapped in August 2016, Diesel shared a video where he expressed gratitude for returning home whilst making a comment about the feud. Johnson, on the other hand, wrote a long thank you note to the cast and crew, but left Diesel's name out of it.

In November 2016, Johnson told LA Times that this feud served as a publicity device for the film, saying that "the interest shot through the roof to a whole other level."

Ahead of the film's release Diesel, however, said that the two actors were friends, but the disagreement had been blown out of proportion in media.

He reiterated the same at the red carpet of the film's premiere, which was also attended by Johnson.

Tyrese Gibson, in 2017, accused Johnson of delaying F9's production, but Diesel defended the actor in an Instagram post: "I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed ... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault."

However, fans were quick to notice that Johnson and Diesel did not share screen space in the film. The former confirmed this in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, but did not comment further.

In 2019, after the release and consequent blockbuster status of Hobbes & Shaw, Johnson thanked Diesel in an Instagram video. "Lastly, but not least, want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw."

However, the feud was revived after Johnson's interview with Men's Health.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)