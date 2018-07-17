You are here:

DVV Entertainment refutes rumours of non-payment of dues to Kiara Advani, Koratala Siva for Bharat Ane Nenu

FP Staff

Jul,17 2018 12:28:49 IST

DVV Entertainment, the production house which bankrolled Bharat Ane Nenu, has responded to allegations of non-payment of dues to Kiara Advani, its lead actress and Koratala Siva, the director. Headed by producer DVV Danayya, the company issued a statement on Twitter, rubbising rumours of cheating and non-payment and deeming them "baseless".

Kiara Adavi and Mahesh Babu in a still from Bharat Ane Nenu/Image from Twitter.

The response comes after the allegations of duping and non-payment of dues were levelled against their production company by several leading newspapers. The company clarified in the tweet that all the cast and crew members involved in the making of the Telugu political thriller have been paid in full. They also maintained that anyone with any doubts about the payment could contact their main office in Hyderabad or the representatives of the artists in question.

Advani, who marked her foray into Tollywood with the Mahesh Babu-starrer, is now working with the same production house on her second Telugu film. In her second outing, she will be seen opposite Ram Charan, who is riding high on the success of his last film Rangasthalam.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 12:28 PM

tags: #Bharat Ane Nenu #Kiara Advani #Koratala Siva #Mahesh Babu #Telugu films #Tollywood

