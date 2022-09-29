The first Asian festival to get on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Durga Puja is said to be one of the liveliest times of the year. While the Durga Puja is a pride of Bengalis, people from different communities are in awe of the zeal and the avidity brought in by the festival. Moreover, several Bollywood movies have incorporated the celebrations of the Durga Puja to energise and bring realism to the plot. Therefore on the occasion of Durga Puja, let us take a look at the movies that exhibited the fervour of the festival:

Devdas

While Chandramukhi and Paro never meet in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, Sanjay Leela Bhansali twisted the story to give Bollywood an iconic and unforgettable dance number Dola Re Dola. Featuring two Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dola Re Dola shows the Durga Puja celebration in the 2002 film Devdas.

Parineeta

Yet another cinematic adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s masterpiece, which also marked Vidya Balan’s Bollywood debut. Delving deep into Bengali culture, Pradeep Sarkar’s directorial exhibits Sanjay Dutt performing the famous Dhunuchi dance.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

How can we forget the ultimate horror comedy by Akshay Kumar? If you haven’t watched the original movie of the franchise then we must tell you that Manjulika threatens to kill Akshay on the day of Durga Puja. Therefore the climax of the movie is based on the festival day.

Vicky Donor

Exploring the Bengali culture of his love interest Yami Gautam in the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen visiting pandals and clicking selfies across the national capital in this Soojit Sircar directorial.

Kahaani

In the climax of this 2012 Hindi thriller, Durga Puja plays an important role. While throughout the movie showcases Kolkata preparing for the Durga Puja, the climax of Sujoy Ghosh’s film is set on Vijay Dashami. Apart from acting as a backdrop for the pivotal sequence, the festival also plays a metaphor in this Vidya Balan starrer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.