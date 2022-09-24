Durga Puja 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, history and significance

Durga Puja is an integral part of the Hindu community. It is grandly celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar. It is one of the biggest festivals for the people in West Bengal. This auspicious festival signifies the victory of good over evil.

As per mythological beliefs, Goddess Durga along with her children visit earth after killing the demon Mahishasur. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from 1 to 5 October 2022. It is a 10-day long celebration but Durga Puja commences on the sixth day. The five days are followed by Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.

Apart from Goddess Durga, other deities like Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Karthik are also worshipped. During this week-long celebration, beautiful pandals are set up in several parts of the state. Devotees buy new clothes and also distribute gifts to loved ones.

Important Dates for Durga Puja 2022:

Maha Shashti falls on 1 October

Maha Saptami is on 2 October

Maha Ashtami will be marked on 3 October

Maha Navami will take place on 4 October

Bijaya Dashmi will be grandly celebrated on 5 October

Shubh Muhurat:

The shubh muhurat for Ghatasthapana begins on 1 October from 6:17 am to 7:55 am. The Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi will begin at 03:24 am on 26 September and end at 3:08 am on 27 September.

History and Significance:

Durga Puja is also celebrated as Navratri (nine nights) in the Northern parts of the country. Holy scriptures reveal thatGoddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur, after a fierce battle that went on for days. Scriptures also state that Goddess Durga began her battle on the seventh day of Navratri called Maha Saptami. She finally killed the demon king on Dashami (the last day of the festival). That is why Goddess Durga is worshipped as a symbol of power and strength. Devotees believe that the goddess visits her earthly abode to bless her beloved people.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.