Durga Puja 2019: Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan celebrate festival with Rani Mukerji, Kajol and family

FP Staff

Oct 07, 2019 11:21:13 IST

Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan celebrated Durga Ashtami with Rani Mukerji, Kajol, her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa this year. They were joined by Ayan Mukerji, his father Deb Mukherjee and his cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, according to NDTV. Kajol's son Yug Devgn was also present at the festivities on the eighth day of Durga PujaPress Trust of India writes that the event was organised by North Bombay Sarbojani Durga Puja Samiti.

Kajol and Tanishaa were photographed in a mustard yellow sarees, while Rani was in red. Jaya wore a white saree with an intricate red border and Amitabh was dressed in a white kurta pyjama.

The actors took to social media and shared pictures from the event.


View this post on Instagram

Shubho Maha Ashtami...🙏 a family pujo day! 💕💕💕

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

More photographs and videos from the event have been making rounds on the internet.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#kajoldevgan with #ranimukerji #tanishamukherjee and #tanuja for #durgapuja #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful festival which brings back families together ❤ #kajoldevgan #ranimukerji #durgapuja #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Amitabh was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi, while Kajol was a part of Helicopter Eela. Rani's next project is Mardaani 2, where she will reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy. Ayan, on the other hand, will soon release his mega-budget drama, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 11:24:59 IST

