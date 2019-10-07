You are here:

Durga Puja 2019: Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan celebrate festival with Rani Mukerji, Kajol and family

Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan celebrated Durga Ashtami with Rani Mukerji, Kajol, her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa this year. They were joined by Ayan Mukerji, his father Deb Mukherjee and his cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, according to NDTV. Kajol's son Yug Devgn was also present at the festivities on the eighth day of Durga Puja. Press Trust of India writes that the event was organised by North Bombay Sarbojani Durga Puja Samiti.

Kajol and Tanishaa were photographed in a mustard yellow sarees, while Rani was in red. Jaya wore a white saree with an intricate red border and Amitabh was dressed in a white kurta pyjama.

The actors took to social media and shared pictures from the event.

With all the background noise the pujas are and always will be about family.... Miracles do happen✨

Happy Ashtami... Jai Mata Di. pic.twitter.com/o3xVGgflU1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 6, 2019

T 3010 - .. and the Durga Pooja at old friends and new friends .. and a feel of the divinity of the day and the days to come .. pic.twitter.com/LrXe8SmRnc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2019

More photographs and videos from the event have been making rounds on the internet.

Beautiful festival which brings back families together ❤ #kajoldevgan #ranimukerji #durgapuja #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

T 299 - Pics Update, Amit ji & Jaya Mam visited a Durga Puja in Mumbai to seek blessings of Godess Durga, Ayan Mukerji & @itsKajolD were also seen. #AmitabhBachchan#Kajol#durgaashtami#DurgaPuja2019🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/V8xZKarF9w — Amitabh Bachchan FC™ (@SrBachchanclub) October 6, 2019

Amitabh was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi, while Kajol was a part of Helicopter Eela. Rani's next project is Mardaani 2, where she will reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy. Ayan, on the other hand, will soon release his mega-budget drama, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

