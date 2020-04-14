Dulquer Salmaan, Rajinikanth Nayanthara extend Puthandu greetings, urge people to stay indoors

Celebrities wished fans and netizens on the occasion of Puthandu or the Tamil New Year on April 14.

Puthandu falls on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

Superstar Rajinikanth wished his fans and followers on Puthandu 2020. “May this Tamil New Year be

good and peaceful for all. Special thanks to Rajini fan club members for their tireless social service in

these difficult times. Please follow the instructions by the government and authorities to stay safe,” he

tweeted.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini asked people to celebrate the festival in their homes. “Let us pray

for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen

activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!" the original Dream Girl tweeted.

Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes).

It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear! pic.twitter.com/6mrmSC30lP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2020

Actress Nayanthara wished her fans Happy Puthandu as well, while Hansika Motwani took to her Insta stories to wish her fans on Tamil New Year.

அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல் வாழ்த்துக்கள் Happy Tamil New Year, best wishes to all #HappyPuthandu — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) April 14, 2020

Actor Dulquer Salmaan extended his wishes to his fans and followers on Tamil New Year 2020. He urged

people to stay home and remain safe during the lockdown.

A tamizh new year present to all of you !! #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal premiers tomorrow at 2:30 pm on @VijaytvMovies !!! Enjoy ! Stay home Stay safe !! pic.twitter.com/VItD6Ys2El — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 13, 2020

Music composer and director Devi Sri Prasad wished his fans a very happy “musical” Tamil New Year

அனைவருக்கும்

இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு

நல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்... ❤️ Wish You all a Very HAPPY MUSICAL TAMIL NEW YEAR...❤️ அன்புடன்

DSP

❤️ — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 14, 2020

Actress and model Niddhi Agerwal tweeted to greet her fans on Puthandu 2020. She requested them to stay home and be safe.

Wishing you all a very #happyputhandu stay safe and stay blessed pic.twitter.com/v5Dij98xBc — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) April 14, 2020

Puthandu celebrations this year have been a subdued due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. People have been staying indoors during the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed by the government to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

In India, coronavirus has so far claimed over 330 lives and more than 10,300 people have been infected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation earlier today had extended the lockdown till 3 May.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 15:40:25 IST