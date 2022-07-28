Over the years, he has given several hits such as Bangalore Days, Kali, Charlie, OK Kanmani and Kurup. The 36-year-old has also worked in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. He was last seen in Hey Sinamika opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Dulquer Salmaan turns a year older today, 28 July. Born to Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfah, Salmaan soon followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the film industry.

DQ, as the actor is called by his fans, is a complete family man and often posts pictures with his friends and family members. On his birthday, here’s a sneak-peek into his family photo gallery:

The Charlie star shared a sweet photograph with wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam on Eid-ul-Fitr this year. The family looks adorable in this picture.

On the occasion of his mother’s birthday, Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt note for her and also shared some lovely photos.

On daughter Maryam’s fifth birthday, DQ posted some cute photographs with his ‘princess’. The actor is all smiles in the images and looks incredibly happy posing with his daughter and wife.

On wife Amal Sufiya’s birthday, the Bangalore Days actor gave us all romance goals with his heartfelt post. He also shared several images of them throughout the years.

Dulquer Salmaan penned a beautiful note for father Mammootty on his birthday. The actor could not stop gushing about his dad and even hoped that the veteran Malayalam superstar would always “age in reverse”.

The Kurup actor’s soft spot for his daughter is visible on his social media feed. This collage of the father-daughter duo’s images is sure to leave you smiling.

The Mahanati star posted an adorable message for Amal Sufiya on 10th their wedding anniversary. While DQ is dressed in all black, Sufiya looks gorgeous in a red outfit. The couple went all out while celebrating this special milestone in their lives.

Here’s wishing Dulquer Salmaan a great year ahead!