Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal wrap up Hey Sinamika shoot

The shoot for Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal has wrapped up. The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brinda Gopal.

According to the Times of India, the film also features actors K Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Khushbu Sundar. The title of the film is inspired by the song 'Aye Sinamika' from Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani.

On the work front, apart from Hey Sinamika, Salmaan will also be seen in Kurup, Vaan among others. Aggarwal, meanwhile, is busy shooting with Chiranjeevi, for Acharya. She will also be seen in Indian 2, which is a sequel of Indian and stars Kamal Haasan.

Hydari, on the other hand, will be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and The Girl On The Train.