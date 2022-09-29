Entertainment

Drishyam 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in a sequel that's a lot more intense

Akshaye Khanna is the latest addition to the stellar cast but the details of his character have not been revealed yet. Coming to the plot of Drishyam 2, it promises to be a thrilling journey.

FP Staff September 29, 2022 12:17:29 IST
Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and their family is back with Drishyam 2. Do you remember what the family went through back in 2015? Here’s a short glimpse to refresh your memories, along with a clip from the sequel where the man confesses of his crime.

For all of those who have seen the Mohanlal-version of Drishyam 2, the original one, the story begins exactly from where it ended in 2013. After burying the body of the perpetrator and getting away with the crime, the protagonist and his family are haunted by the force all over again. The battle lines that were drawn after one mishap are just as intact and intense. And our so-called illiterate hero has to use his wits again to win this game of one-upmanship.

Akshaye Khanna is the latest addition to the stellar cast but the details of his character have not been revealed yet. Coming to the plot of Drishyam 2, it promises to be a thrilling journey that is packed with drama and excitement. The film will take ahead the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s journey. Earlier, Tabu had shared pictures from the sets of Drishyam 2. The 50-year-old actor informed about the film going on floors and welcomed Akshaye Khanna to the team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

The film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie of the same name. The story revolves around a family of four whose lives take an unexpected turn when an unfortunate incident happens to their elder daughter.

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Shiv Chanana and Aditya Chowksey.

