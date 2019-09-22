Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy inches closer to Rs 100 cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Dream Girl, is holding a dominant position at the box office by the end of its second week. The movie, which emerged as the actor's highest first week grosser, is inching towards the Rs. 100 crore mark.

According to trade experts, the film raked in Rs. 5.30 crore on its second Friday and Rs. 9.10 crore on Saturday, taking its box office collection to a total of Rs. 86.60 crore so far. Dream Girl is running strong in theaters despite facing competition from new releases like Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor, Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam.



#DreamGirl jumps again on [second] Sat... Is racing towards ₹ 100 cr mark... Will be #AyushmannKhurrana's second century, after #BadhaaiHo... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 86.60 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2019

Dream Girl, which grossed Rs 10.05 crore on its first day, has become Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. According to Bollywood Hungama, it is now among the top 10 films of this year that have achieved the biggest opening day numbers. The actor is known to take up unconventional roles such as Vicky Donor, his debut film where he played a sperm donor, or Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, where he played a blind pianist sucked into a murder mystery.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a small town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her voice, leading to hilarious consequences.

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma and Raj Bhansali.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 10:36:23 IST