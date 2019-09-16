Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy rakes in Rs 44.57 cr in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Over the opening weekend, the film has amassed Rs 44.57 crore. On its second day, Dream Girl raked in Rs 16.42 crore and Rs 18.10 crore on Day 3. According to trade analysts, the comedy has been performing better than Raazi (Rs 32.94 crore), Stree (Rs 32.27 crore) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 35.73 crore). Dream Girl is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon.

Here are the latest box office figures for Dream Girl.

#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a small town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her voice, leading to hilarious consequences.

The film, which grossed Rs 10.05 crore on Day 1, is Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. The actor is known to take up unconventional roles such as Vicky Donor, his debut film where he played a sperm donor, or Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, where he played a blind pianist sucked into a murder mystery.

Here are the opening weekend figures of the actor's films from Bareilly ki Barfi to Dream Girl.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ayushmann said he chose to be a part of the film because its story was "out-of-the-box." "Not only is it unique but also quirky at the same time. Dream Girl also underlines gender neutrality, where a guy is playing a woman. And the concept is very relatable. It's nothing new. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy," he said.

Dream Girl also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma and Raj Bhansali.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 10:03:16 IST