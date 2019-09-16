You are here:

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy rakes in Rs 44.57 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Sep 16, 2019 10:03:16 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Over the opening weekend, the film has amassed Rs 44.57 crore. On its second day, Dream Girl raked in Rs 16.42 crore and Rs 18.10 crore on Day 3. According to trade analysts, the comedy has been performing better than Raazi (Rs 32.94 crore), Stree (Rs 32.27 croreand Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 35.73 crore). Dream Girl is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon.

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurranas comedy rakes in Rs 44.57 cr in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl. YouTube

Here are the latest box office figures for Dream Girl.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a small town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her voice, leading to hilarious consequences.

The film, which grossed Rs 10.05 crore on Day 1, is Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. The actor is known to take up unconventional roles such as Vicky Donor, his debut film where he played a sperm donor, or Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, where he played a blind pianist sucked into a murder mystery.

Here are the opening weekend figures of the actor's films from Bareilly ki Barfi to Dream Girl.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ayushmann said he chose to be a part of the film because its story was "out-of-the-box." "Not only is it unique but also quirky at the same time. Dream Girl also underlines gender neutrality, where a guy is playing a woman. And the concept is very relatable. It's nothing new. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy," he said.

Dream Girl also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma and Raj Bhansali.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 10:03:16 IST

tags: Abhishek Bannerjee , Andhadhun , Annu Kapoor , Ayushmann Khurrana , Bollywood , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dream Girl , dream girl box office collection , Manjot Singh , Nidhi Bisht , Nusrat Bharucha , raazi , Rajesh Sharma , Stree , Uri: The Surgical Strike , Vicky Donor , Vijay Raaz

also see

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy earns Rs 26.47 cr in two days

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy earns Rs 26.47 cr in two days

Dream Girl song Ik Mulaqaat: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha share sweet nothings on first date

Dream Girl song Ik Mulaqaat: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha share sweet nothings on first date

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy earns Rs 10.05 cr on opening day

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy earns Rs 10.05 cr on opening day