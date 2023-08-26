Ayushmann Khurrana starred in the 2020 comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and it fetched an opening of Rs 9.55 crore. Three years later, he returned with another sequel and this time it was Dream Girl. This sequel has collected approx. Rs 9.70 crore at the box-office on day one, his best since the aforementioned film. Will it be a 100-crore grosser? Let’s see.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor spoke about his box-office predictions of this comedy and Bollywood’s back-to-back hits. He said, ” I don’t know but the box-office prediction as off now is good, opening numbers and advance bookings look good so it looks like a healthy sign, the vibes are good. As far as the content is concerned, it’s a laugh-out-loud film, it’s a commercial, massy, fun film. It does justice to the first one and it’s a fun film as I said.”

He added, “August 15 was the biggest day ever recorded in the history of commercial Hindi Cinema. I’m glad we are a part of that wave, people that are watching OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are also watching our promos at single screens, multiplexes and everywhere. They have been sending me messages and live videos of how they are reacting to the trailer and it’s a very positive sign.”

When asked about his one takeaway from the film, Khurrana revealed, “The one takeaway is that if your co-actors are great, the film is great. I love working with great actors and great talent and it all starts from writing, Raj’s writing is brilliant in the film and that’s followed by his direction. Also, we have full women power in the team, right from Ekta Kapoor to Shobha Kapoor to Seema Pahwa, and I think it’s a great sign.”