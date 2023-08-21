Recently, a report surfaced online that the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has come forward to help Sunny Deol with loan repayment. Yesterday, a bank issued a notice that the Gadar 2 actor’s Juhu’s home will be e-auctioned to recover the Rs 56 crore given to Sunny Deol.

The report shared by Bollywood Hungama read, “Akshay Kumar had a meeting with Sunny Deol on Sunday, August 20, hours after the news of the notice spread like wildfire. He immediately decided to help the Gadar 2 (2023) actor. As part of the deal, Akshay Kumar will be paying a huge chunk of the debt. Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar in a stipulated time. The next step for Sunny Deol is to immediately initiate a meeting with the bank officials.”

It added, “If this is true, it shows how our film industry is indeed like a family where people come to help in times of need. And it also shows Akshay Kumar’s large-heartedness. He’s truly one of its kind.”

However, Akshay Kumar’s spokesperson clarified to India Today and said, “All such claims are absolutely untrue”.

Meanwhile, both the actors are currently riding high on the success of their latest releases OMG 2 and Gadar 2. Both films released simultaneously at the box office during the Independence Day weekend.

While Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 375 crore mark in the domestic market, OMG 2 has earned over Rs 113 crore till now. Both films have brought the audiences to the cinema halls as they registered great numbers across the country and shattered several records at the national and international markets.